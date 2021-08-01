Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in July

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ANXGF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Anaconda Mining has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68.
About Anaconda Mining
