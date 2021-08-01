Analysts Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Kaman also posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KAMN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaman by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KAMN traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 118,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45. Kaman has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

