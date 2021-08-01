Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kingstone Companies posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of KINS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. 4,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.89. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 53,531 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

