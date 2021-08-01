Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. National Vision posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,130. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in National Vision by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in National Vision by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of National Vision stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 507,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,588. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.