Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. National Vision posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,130. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in National Vision by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in National Vision by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of National Vision stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 507,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,588. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

