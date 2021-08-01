Analysts Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce sales of $47.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.10 million and the lowest is $46.60 million. Safehold reported sales of $38.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $185.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $188.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $234.55 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $249.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

SAFE traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.32. 65,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.21. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20 and a beta of -0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,202,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,160,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,929,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 117,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after buying an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

