Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

AXTA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $30.10. 1,939,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

