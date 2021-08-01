Analysts Expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conformis.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,626 shares of company stock worth $120,747. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFMS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,234. The company has a market capitalization of $271.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.