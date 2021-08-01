Analysts Expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to post sales of $55.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. Despegar.com posted sales of -$9.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 669.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $324.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $571.62 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $585.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

DESP traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 225,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,051. Despegar.com has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $883.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

