Analysts Expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. Frank’s International posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE FI opened at $2.75 on Friday. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Frank’s International by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Frank’s International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Frank’s International by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Frank’s International by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Frank’s International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 147,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.