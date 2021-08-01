Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 45.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.83. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

