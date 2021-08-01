Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to post sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $18.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.76 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

WRK traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $49.21. 1,254,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,465. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in WestRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.