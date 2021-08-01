Analysts Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

XEL stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,144 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after buying an additional 1,092,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,058,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,563,000 after purchasing an additional 369,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.