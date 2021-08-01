Analysts Offer Predictions for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.52. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $39,854,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $19,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 4,512.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 435,548 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

