Analysts Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target at $22.25

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

CCJ traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,017. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

