Analysts Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target at $50.32

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.89. 1,832,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,129. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

