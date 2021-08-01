Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Target Price at $10.63

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

