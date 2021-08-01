Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price at $112.70

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $75,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.64. 470,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,035. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

