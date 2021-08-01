Analysts Set Expectations for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,065 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $462,515,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.