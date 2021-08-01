Analysts Set Expectations for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 129,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after buying an additional 161,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,000,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after buying an additional 65,855 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 680,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 261,974 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

