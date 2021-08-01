Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target at $15.10

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.