Analysts Set ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) PT at $9.86

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOL. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 324,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 302.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,563 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SOL opened at $7.49 on Thursday. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.43 million, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

