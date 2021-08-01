Analysts Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Price Target at C$16.03

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$48,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,177,498. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$15.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.89. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$10.07 and a 1 year high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -531.07%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

