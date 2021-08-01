Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) PT at $24.38

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of WU traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,988,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

