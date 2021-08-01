Analyzing Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) & Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Power Integrations and Enveric Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 3 5 0 2.63 Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Power Integrations presently has a consensus target price of $94.86, suggesting a potential downside of 2.20%. Enveric Biosciences has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 240.31%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and Enveric Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $488.32 million 12.05 $71.18 million $1.22 79.50 Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.02 -$6.86 million ($1.19) -1.61

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences. Enveric Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Power Integrations has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 19.78% 15.68% 14.07% Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Enveric Biosciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

