Analyzing Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Retail Value pays out -24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares AFC Gamma and Retail Value’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million 65.34 $4.31 million N/A N/A Retail Value $169.81 million 3.03 -$93.55 million ($4.72) -5.18

AFC Gamma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Retail Value.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Retail Value shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Retail Value -48.03% -12.10% -6.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AFC Gamma and Retail Value, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 3 0 2.60 Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus target price of $26.93, indicating a potential upside of 26.53%. Retail Value has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Retail Value.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Retail Value on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.