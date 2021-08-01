Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAN. Loop Capital raised shares of Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,980 shares of company stock worth $8,917,364. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.