Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $687.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.92, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $640.49. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $647.84 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.52.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

