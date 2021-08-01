Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Down 53.0% in July

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 227.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 834,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,486,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $224,000.

NYSE FINS remained flat at $$18.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 28,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,852. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

