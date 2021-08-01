Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 123,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,411,344 shares.The stock last traded at $63.27 and had previously closed at $64.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 25.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after buying an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after buying an additional 361,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 149,235 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

