Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 123,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,411,344 shares.The stock last traded at $63.27 and had previously closed at $64.79.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after buying an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after buying an additional 361,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 149,235 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
