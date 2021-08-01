Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. Ansell has a 1 year low of $99.46 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.33.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

