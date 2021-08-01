AON (NYSE:AON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

AON stock opened at $260.03 on Friday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $265.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

