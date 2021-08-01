Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after acquiring an additional 427,479 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,114,000 after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,406,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $942,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,737,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,505. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.84. AON has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $265.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AON will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

