Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIRC opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

