Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $51.97, but opened at $53.24. Apartment Income REIT shares last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 442 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,654,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,523,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.