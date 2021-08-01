Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.090-$2.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AIRC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 844,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,583. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

