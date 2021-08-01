APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.3% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

