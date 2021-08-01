APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV opened at $82.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.