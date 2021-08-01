APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $226.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $228.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.