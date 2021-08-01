Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 5.6%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.90 and last traded at $93.53. Approximately 7,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 265,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.

Separately, Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

