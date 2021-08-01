Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 5.6%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.90 and last traded at $93.53. Approximately 7,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 265,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.
Separately, Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.
In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
