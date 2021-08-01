AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to report $89.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.26 million and the highest is $89.60 million. AppFolio reported sales of $81.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $352.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.07 million to $352.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $421.51 million, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $422.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. The firm had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

NASDAQ APPF traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $141.60. 71,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,848. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.60. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 213.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

