AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.14.

ATR traded down $10.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,819. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

