Aptose Biosciences (APS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.02).

Shares of APS stock opened at C$3.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$299.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 21.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$9.40.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$63,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,991.60.

Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

