AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,494 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 216.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of EnPro Industries worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.25. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.87 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

