AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Freshpet by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,973,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $146.45 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.03 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.89.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,924,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,644. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

