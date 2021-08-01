AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 832,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,037 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 199,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

