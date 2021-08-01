Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post sales of $3.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $12.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

