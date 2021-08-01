Argus Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by Argus from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,694.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,478.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 98.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

