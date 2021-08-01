Argus Upgrades Chubb (NYSE:CB) to “Buy”

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

NYSE CB opened at $168.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.11. Chubb has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,517,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 161.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after purchasing an additional 506,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

