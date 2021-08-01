Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the June 30th total of 246,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.1 days.
Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09.
About Aroundtown
Read More: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.