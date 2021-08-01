Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 55,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $65,109.69. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $84,910.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,212 shares of company stock valued at $289,313 in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

